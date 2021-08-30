Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to Announce $1.21 EPS

Analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) will report $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.30. MSA Safety posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSA. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 target price on MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $114,284.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,284,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,937,000 after acquiring an additional 818,019 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,091,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,833,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,039,000 after acquiring an additional 198,429 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,141,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,931,000 after acquiring an additional 144,925 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

MSA traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.33. 796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.42. MSA Safety has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $172.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

