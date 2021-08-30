Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will announce $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. Saratoga Investment reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. The business had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Saratoga Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Shares of NYSE SAR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.81. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,788. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $322.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $2,569,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 23,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

