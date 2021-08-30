Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will announce sales of $9.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.06 million and the highest is $10.40 million. Strongbridge Biopharma reported sales of $8.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year sales of $38.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.72 million to $39.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $60.61 million, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $64.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 66.82% and a negative net margin of 115.67%.

SBBP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 19.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 376,782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,197,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 85,496 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth $4,542,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth $3,253,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth $2,920,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBBP stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 42,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,555. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $148.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma Plc operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. Its pipeline is comprised of Keveyis, Macrilen, Recorlev, and Veldoreotide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

