Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to Announce $1.88 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $2.12. Ally Financial reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

Shares of ALLY traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.91. 174,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,815,573. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,349.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,833 shares of company stock worth $1,391,175 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

