Zacks: Brokerages Expect Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.33). Applied Genetic Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Genetic Technologies.

AGTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 826.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 74,942 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 600,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 380,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. 41.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.18.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

