Zacks: Brokerages Expect Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.33). Applied Genetic Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Genetic Technologies.
AGTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.
Shares of NASDAQ AGTC opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.18.
Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile
Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.
