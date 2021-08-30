Zacks: Brokerages Expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). AxoGen posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXGN shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other AxoGen news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $38,777.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,413.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $50,016.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,932 shares in the company, valued at $55,297.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,587 shares of company stock worth $846,064. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,734 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 112,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXGN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.47. 2,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,660. The company has a market capitalization of $681.81 million, a PE ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 0.72. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

