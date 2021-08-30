Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Clear Channel Outdoor reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03).

CCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, raised their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $57,284.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,562.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 202,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 67,224 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,160,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,274,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

CCO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,199. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $3.05.

Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

