Zacks: Brokerages Expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) will announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.38.

In other news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.11, for a total value of 101,419.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 100,080.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 33,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total value of 964,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,801 shares in the company, valued at 951,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,652 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock traded up 0.52 on Monday, reaching 25.67. 24,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,756. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Endeavor Group has a one year low of 22.02 and a one year high of 33.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 25.45.

Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

