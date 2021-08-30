Zacks: Brokerages Expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOMB. Raymond James cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter worth $911,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 26.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 56,019 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 30.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 471,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,636,000 after acquiring an additional 109,984 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 103,331.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 69,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 69,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth about $1,587,000. Institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.