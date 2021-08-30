Zacks: Brokerages Expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Brokerages forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%.

PMT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 696.30%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,396,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,571,000 after purchasing an additional 667,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,788,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,214,000 after purchasing an additional 149,065 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,828,000 after purchasing an additional 971,638 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,176,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,864,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,349,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,534,000 after purchasing an additional 86,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

