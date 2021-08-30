Zacks: Brokerages Expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $490.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will report $490.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $496.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $483.40 million. QIAGEN reported sales of $483.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

NYSE:QGEN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.76. 579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,914. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.33 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 103,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 44,070 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

