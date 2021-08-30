Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to Post $0.51 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $27.59 on Friday. The Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.45 million and a P/E ratio of 9.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 4.2% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 134.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

