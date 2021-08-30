Zacks: Brokerages Expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.45. VICI Properties reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

A number of research firms have commented on VICI. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 22.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 6.5% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 51,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

