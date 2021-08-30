Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) to Strong Sell

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DZS Inc. is a provider of edge access, 5G transport and enterprise communications platforms. DZS Inc., formerly known as DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc., is based in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DZS in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DZS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Shares of DZS stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,291. DZS has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89. The company has a market cap of $376.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.38.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). DZS had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DZS will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in DZS by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in DZS by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in DZS by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in DZS by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

About DZS

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

