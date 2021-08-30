Zacks Investment Research Lowers Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) to Hold

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Augmedix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

OTCMKTS AUGX traded up $1.25 on Monday, reaching $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Augmedix has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.24.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Augmedix will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Augmedix Company Profile

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

