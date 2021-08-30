Zacks Investment Research Lowers F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) to Hold

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Get F.N.B. alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.87.

Shares of NYSE FNB traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,965,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,045. F.N.B. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 177,240 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,271,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,676,000 after buying an additional 185,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.