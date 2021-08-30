Zacks Investment Research Lowers Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Viomi Technology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of VIOT opened at $4.93 on Friday. Viomi Technology has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $343.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.30%. Equities analysts predict that Viomi Technology will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the second quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

