Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,446 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total transaction of $1,271,181.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 94,681 shares in the company, valued at $12,858,626.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $906,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,972 shares of company stock worth $23,509,101. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZEN shares. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $124.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.90. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.05 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

