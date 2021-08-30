Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Trading 7.3% Higher

Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) shares traded up 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.39 and last traded at $19.16. 18,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 398,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zenvia in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Zenvia in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.80 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zenvia in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

About Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV)

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.