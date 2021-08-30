Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.750-$4.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.01 billion-$4.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.070-$1.080 EPS.

Shares of ZM stock traded up $6.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $347.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,101,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,224. The business’s fifty day moving average is $368.73. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $273.20 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a PE ratio of 108.13, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a hold rating and a $360.61 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $431.41.

In related news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total value of $4,904,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total transaction of $2,336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications makes up 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

