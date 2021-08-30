Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,507 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.0% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 102,957 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at about $567,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 17.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.9% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 206,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,606 shares in the company, valued at $693,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $50,816.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,944.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LMAT opened at $56.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.14. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.03 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%. On average, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

