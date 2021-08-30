Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $318,000 Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXS. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $52.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $58.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.66.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

