Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,279 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1,083.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 118,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 108,411 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,292,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $97,208.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,543,862.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 83,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.56 per share, with a total value of $7,324,218.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 183,599 shares of company stock valued at $16,026,858 and have sold 21,997 shares valued at $1,922,417. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOD opened at $97.53 on Monday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

