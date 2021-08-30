Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,311 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $91.00 on Monday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

