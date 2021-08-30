Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 657 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,796,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,241,000 after buying an additional 143,216 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of MC stock opened at $63.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.10. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $63.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The company had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

