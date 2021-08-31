-$0.08 EPS Expected for Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. Cincinnati Bell reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cincinnati Bell.
Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14).
CBB traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,044. The stock has a market cap of $788.77 million, a PE ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 0.38. Cincinnati Bell has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $15.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39.
About Cincinnati Bell
Cincinnati Bell, Inc is engaged in providing entertainment, data and voice communications services over wire line and wireless networks. It operates through Entertainment and Communications and Information Technology Services and Hardware segments. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers products and services such as high-speed internet, data transport local voice, long distance, and video services.
Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cincinnati Bell (CBB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.