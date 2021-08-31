-$0.08 EPS Expected for Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. Cincinnati Bell reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cincinnati Bell.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBB. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the first quarter worth about $440,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 13.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 229,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 26,969 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,172,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in Cincinnati Bell by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 449,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 191,432 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBB traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,044. The stock has a market cap of $788.77 million, a PE ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 0.38. Cincinnati Bell has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $15.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39.

Cincinnati Bell, Inc is engaged in providing entertainment, data and voice communications services over wire line and wireless networks. It operates through Entertainment and Communications and Information Technology Services and Hardware segments. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers products and services such as high-speed internet, data transport local voice, long distance, and video services.

