-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.27). CollPlant Biotechnologies posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 242.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CollPlant Biotechnologies.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 24.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $470,000. 25.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CLGN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.00. 29,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,257. The company has a market cap of $96.39 million and a PE ratio of 73.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.31. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $24.26.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.

