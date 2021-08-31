-$0.11 EPS Expected for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Landec also reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Landec.

Get Landec alerts:

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Landec had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research raised shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Landec stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,241. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38. Landec has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $318.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,145,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,391,000 after acquiring an additional 240,587 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP acquired a new position in shares of Landec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,190,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 18,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landec (LNDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.