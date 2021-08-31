-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) to post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.28% and a negative net margin of 2,868.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 427.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,961,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 3,210,722 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3,697.6% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,162,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 2,105,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,462,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after buying an additional 1,658,273 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,396,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 1,346,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,275,000. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $1.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $149.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $9.78.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

