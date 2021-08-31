-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) to post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Hepion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of HEPA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.63. 11,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,466,748. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEPA. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 521,734 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 190.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 386,163 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $639,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

