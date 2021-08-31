-$0.21 EPS Expected for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enlivex Therapeutics.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09.

ENLV has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLV traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,788. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $203.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

