$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.18. Plains GP posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plains GP.

Several analysts recently commented on PAGP shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

PAGP stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,926,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,041. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -976.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.24%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Plains GP by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

