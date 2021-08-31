-$0.22 EPS Expected for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. Beam Global posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 91.34%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEEM. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

NASDAQ BEEM traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.55. 1,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,470. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.32 million and a PE ratio of -36.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.77.

In other Beam Global news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,834.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $51,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in Beam Global by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 69,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 35,199 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 1st quarter worth $1,156,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

