$0.30 EPS Expected for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.29. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 56.76% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

CHMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE:CHMI opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $154.36 million, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 109.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter worth $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

