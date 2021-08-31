-$0.36 EPS Expected for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.23). Altimmune posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALT. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 22,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,721. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.36. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $24.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Altimmune by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in Altimmune by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 34,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Altimmune by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

