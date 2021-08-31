$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.44. BrightView posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BV. TheStreet upgraded BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BV. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 281.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,836 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BrightView in the first quarter worth $7,958,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 4,163.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 395,069 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightView in the second quarter worth $4,986,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 204.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 363,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 243,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.32. 504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,120. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.63. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.24 and a beta of 1.45. BrightView has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

