$0.58 EPS Expected for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.61. The Coca-Cola posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $56.13. 35,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,642,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $242.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $32,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

