$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.53. Diebold Nixdorf reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%.

DBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $90,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 43.8% during the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,905,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,449 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 290.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after acquiring an additional 741,392 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 2,053.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 565,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 539,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,638,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,073,000 after purchasing an additional 414,773 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 31.1% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,326,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after purchasing an additional 315,060 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DBD opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $847.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

