$0.74 EPS Expected for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) to report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.76. Atlantic Union Bankshares also posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $172.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.10. 1,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,391. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 31.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 98.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 89,058 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 106,857.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

