113,700 Shares in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Acquired by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 113,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,261,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. owned 0.86% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,040,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,695,000 after buying an additional 3,646,780 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,136,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,896,000 after buying an additional 1,508,241 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 823,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,311,000 after buying an additional 192,276 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,235,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,062,000 after buying an additional 153,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2,060.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65,495 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of PKW traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.20. The stock had a trading volume of 86,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,574. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $57.64 and a 1-year high of $95.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.