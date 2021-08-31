121,025 Shares in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 121,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 328.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 372,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 285,307 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,992,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,209,000. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,252,000.

NYSEARCA:MMLG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.25. 16,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,374. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.64.

