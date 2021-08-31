$134.08 Million in Sales Expected for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will post $134.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.00 million to $134.30 million. Anaplan reported sales of $106.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year sales of $557.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $557.42 million to $559.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $703.68 million, with estimates ranging from $693.00 million to $718.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Anaplan.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLAN. Barclays upgraded shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

In related news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $694,742.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,099.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,634 shares of company stock worth $9,718,606. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 725.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 399,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 351,016 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,808,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,390,000 after purchasing an additional 691,078 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,642,000 after purchasing an additional 52,691 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 68,562 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth about $790,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLAN traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.50. The stock had a trading volume of 91,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,306. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.86.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

