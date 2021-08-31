15,459 Shares in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of The RealReal by 5.5% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The RealReal by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The RealReal by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The RealReal by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The business had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $26,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 47,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $950,529.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,913,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,318,620.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,134 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

