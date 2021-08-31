17 Capital Partners LLC Takes $217,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $304.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $301.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.92. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.02 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

