1,909 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $137.90 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,997,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

