23,310 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by Bbva USA

Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,310 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,126,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

Union Pacific stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.25. 162,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,153. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $141.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

