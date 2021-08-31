25,333 Shares in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,333 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.13% of Peoples Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 29.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 28.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 18.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $31,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,007.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,000 shares of company stock worth $60,515. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $608.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average is $31.82.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

