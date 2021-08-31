265,624 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by Bbva USA

Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 265,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $72,111,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 4.0% of Bbva USA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bbva USA owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 651,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,769 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $291.17. The company had a trading volume of 56,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,153. The company’s fifty day moving average is $279.37 and its 200 day moving average is $261.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $292.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

