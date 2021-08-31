286,225 Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 286,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,451,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 2,601.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Invesco by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

IVZ stock opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.