$3.52 EPS Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will post earnings of $3.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.60. America’s Car-Mart reported earnings of $3.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year earnings of $13.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $15.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.69 to $15.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.08. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 10.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, Director Joshua G. Welch acquired 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.75 per share, for a total transaction of $316,740.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth $14,084,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter worth $13,030,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1,851.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,066,000 after buying an additional 32,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 71.4% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRMT opened at $127.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $845.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.78. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $82.48 and a 52 week high of $177.45.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.